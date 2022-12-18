JUST IN
Purbanchal Cement lines up Rs 200 crore for expansion, Bengal in roadmap
Business Standard

OMC marketing margins improve in December after extended period of decline

Lower global crude prices, higher gross refining margins have driven overall marketing margins upwards

Topics
GRMs | OMCs | Petrol-diesel prices

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Oil, OMCs, Oil rig, Fuel, Indian Oil, Hindustan OIL, Bharat Petroleum, Petrol, Gas, LPG, Oil drilling, block, basin
A change of $1 per barrel in benchmark petrol or diesel prices generally impacts margin by 52 paise per litre

After a long period of decline, the marketing margins of India's state-owned oil majors have begun to improve in December, and are set to continue on an upward trajectory, analysts believe.

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 19:26 IST

