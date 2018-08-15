On health trip, Danone pushes nutrition portfolio after dairy biz exit

The 22-billion Euro French food giant Danone exited the Indian dairy market earlier this year. The company decided to shut the dairy business as it failed to scale up following its entry in 2010.

Redrawing its business plans, Danone is focusing on its nutrition and baby foods portfolio in India, a segment that reportedly contributes 80 per cent of the company’s revenue in India. Like dairy, the health food and nutrition space is a growing yet highly competitive space to be in. According to various industry estimates, the health and food supplements market in India stands at Rs 40 ...