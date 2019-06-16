On McDonald India's menu: Winning back customers' trust after shutdown

For many Indians who got their first taste of a hamburger at a McDonald's outlet, the shutdown last month of its outlets in the north and the east following a protracted battle with Connaught Plaza Restaurants, the entity that ran the global giant’s operations in north and east India, would have been a major disappointment.

The good news is the brand will return full throttle — some outlets opened with a limited menu within 15 days of closure — in a refurbished avatar in a few months, probably under the aegis of a new licensee partner, say some reports. India, ...