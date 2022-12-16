ONDC requires massive efforts before it goes public, says DPIIT secy

“The Open Network for Digital Commerce, or ONDC, will basically democratises the e-commerce space and this will pave the way for small businesses and retailers to reap its benefit, but it requires huge efforts before it is in a position to get launched publicly,” said Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He said the network needs a certain number of people before it is taken to the public.

In the next 4-8 weeks, other new categories such as fashion, home and kitchen (including Decor), electronics, beauty and personal products are expected to go live on the network.

T Koshy, CEO, ONDC, said, "The open platform started with five seller platform, one buyer platform and one logistic platform. Now we have 18 seller platform, five buyer platform and three logistics platform and another 26 will go live in the next few months."

“ONDC's main aim is to make every product and service available in the catalogue and ensure that everyone is equally visible,” he added.

The platform's pilot launch started in April in five cities, namely, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Bhopal, Shillong and Coimbatore, with a closed user group. This has now grown to 85 cities.

“To further enhance the efficiency of settlements on the network, we have developed a framework to support reconciliation and settlements, ensuring payments are correctly distributed to the right entities as defined in the digital contracts and service level agreements within defined timeframes. The system is expected to go live by January,” said in a press release.

A private sector-led non-profit company, was set yo in December last year to enable interoperability in digital commerce. The government has now asked to figure out all possible scenarios, detailed processes, and responsibility for each and every stakeholder involved in a transaction.

An initiative of the DPIIT, ONDC aims to promote open networks for the exchange of all goods and services on digital or electronic networks.