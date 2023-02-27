JUST IN
One year of Ukraine war: A roller-coaster ride for steel companies
Air India's order for 470 aircraft will be worth $70 billion: CEO Wilson
Essar to invest $3.6 billion to drive UK's low- carbon energy transition
Income Tax dept concludes raids at premises of Uflex after 6 days
Telcos' demand for 'usage charge' from OTTs fair: COAI hits back at IAMAI
Air India has 'enormous' potential, efforts on to make it intl player: CEO
Bharti Airtel crosses 10 million unique customer mark on 5G network
SpiceJet approves slump sale of cargo biz, raising Rs 2,500 cr via QIB
Fraudsters hit LinkedIn with recruitment scam wave amid layoffs: Report
Granules gets USFDA nod to market generic medicine for high blood pressure
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Air India's order for 470 aircraft will be worth $70 billion: CEO Wilson
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

One year of Ukraine war: A roller-coaster ride for steel companies

In 2021, steel exports from the two countries stood at about 48 million tonnes, accounting for around 10% of global steel trade

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | steel | Steel Industry

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

Steel prices seesawed from peak levels to a 20-month low resulting in a wild swing in the fortunes of companies as Russia waged war on Ukraine. A year on, the spectre of conflict continued to cast its shadow as change in trade flows have kept raw material prices simmering, pushing up the cost of production while major economies await demand recovery.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 14:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.