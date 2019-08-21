One year on, Flipkart acquisition looks a mixed bag for Walmart

As Walmart completes one year of its acquisition of homegrown e-commerce major Flipkart, it has been a mixed bag for the world’s largest retailer.

Experts tracking both the firms say that while the Bentonville-headquartered company has brought in greater synergies leveraging the expertise of Flipkart group companies, the duo may not have been able to exploit the India potential fully. This is mainly due to regulatory hurdles and fierce competition from global rival Amazon. “The partnership between Walmart and Flipkart is running without much hiccups so far and ...