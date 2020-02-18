JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Is Walmart losing its business to Amazon? Fourth quarter results suggest so
Business Standard

ONGC: Coronavirus-led pressure on oil prices pulls down stock to 15-yr low

Concerns post a weak Q3 due to declining volumes and realisations coupled with government's stake sale plan were already weighing on investor sentiment

Ujjval Jauhari 

Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), which were already on a declining trajectory having fallen 44 per cent since May highs, fell to a 15-year low on Tuesday.

Concerns over decline in crude demand led by the spread of coronavirus and in turn fall in oil prices have further weakened Street sentiment, which had remained soft post the domestic oil and gas producing major’s muted December quarter (Q3) performance. The December quarter had seen ONGC’s standalone revenues decline 14 per cent and net profit almost halve, on a year-on-year basis, due to weak crude and ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 19:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU