ONGC, Oil India stare at steep earnings cut as crude price crashes

Domestic oil majors, ONGC and Oil india may be trading 15-20 per-cent higher compared to their 52-week lows seen on 13th March, but the challenges on earnings will persist and investors need be cautious. With crude oil prices crashing, profitability of the two companies is expected to be severely hit.

Being a play on crude oil prices and, with Brent crude below $30 a barrel, ONGC and Oil India may not be in a position to recover their cost of production. Nilesh Ghughe, analyst at HDFC Securities, estimates that including expenses for maintaining the production level (capex), ...