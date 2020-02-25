ONGC seeks new petroleum exploration licence for PMT oil, gas fields

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has lined up a plan to revive the Tapti field near Mumbai. Towards this end, the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer has approached the government for a fresh petroleum exploration licence spanning 10 years, said multiple sources close to the development.

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Shell ceased production from the fields in 2016, and ONGC has already been using Tapti infrastructure for its other fields for better optimisation. Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) fields were privatised in 1994. RIL and Shell, through the ...