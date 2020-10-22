ONGC wins seven of 11 blocks, OIL the remaining four under OALP-V

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has won seven out of 11 geographical areas on offer under the fifth bid round under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), while (OIL) got the remaining four blocks.

OALP Round V is expected to generate immediate exploration work commitment of around $400-450 million. The 11 blocks under this round are spread across eight sedimentary basins and include eight on-land blocks (six in category-I basin and one each in category II and III basins), two shallow-water blocks (one each in category-I and II basins) and one ultra-deepwater block (category-I basin). The current round has opened up about 19,800 sq km for investors.

The only private bidder during the round was Invenire Energy. "But all the 11 blocks have gone to public sector players with winning the maximum of seven blocks," said a person aware about the development.

has won blocks in Bengal-Purnea, Cambay, Gujarat Kutch, Gujarat Saurashtra and Mumbai basins. On the other hand, OIL won two blocks each in Assam (Assam Shelf and Assam Arakkan) and

This is the second round of auctions that are happening during the current year. In January, all seven blocks that were on offer under the fourth round of OALP were awarded to The round added another 18,510 square kilo meter (sq km) to the total exploration area of the country. Out of the seven blocks, five were located in Madhya Pradesh, while one block each are in and The seven blocks are spread over three sedimentary basins with resource potential of approximately 33 billion barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas.

An area of 136,800 sq km has already been awarded under OALP Bid Round I, II, III and IV. The first four rounds are expected to generate an investment of approximately $2.35 billion over the next three to four years in exploratory work alone. The expression of interest stage for sixth and seventh rounds will be over by mid of November.

The Hydrocarbon Exploration & Licensing Policy (HELP), under which OALP blocks are awarded, adopts the Revenue Sharing contract model. As a step towards ease of doing business, it comes with attractive and liberal terms like reduced royalty rates, no Oil Cess, marketing and pricing freedom, round the year bidding, freedom to investors for carving out blocks of their interest, a single license to cover both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources, exploration permission during the entire contract period, and an easy, transparent and swift bidding and awarding process.

Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) of Rs 102 trillion, the energy sector is expected to contribute about 24 per cent of the projected capital expenditure in infrastructure and exploration is expected to be one such important area.