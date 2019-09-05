ONGC yet to get complete legal ownership of GSPC's KG Basin gas block

Two years after acquiring an 80 per cent in Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation's (GSPC) KG Basin gas block, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is yet to get complete legal ownership of the block.

Two senior company executives said “the production-sharing contract (PSC) of the block is yet to be transferred to ONGC”. The deal was completed in August 2017, for which paid about Rs 7,738 crore.

The right to operate a well, field, or other oil source continues to be with GSPC, according to the website of the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH).

Different reasons are being given for the delay. "I would not like to say the contract is not yet with ONGC, but certain financial adjustments have to be made," said a source. Another official said had not done "proper documentation" for the approval. There is also a lack of clarity on who will approve the change.

While a government official said the required amendment in PSC would be done by the petroleum ministry, an executive said an empowered group of secretaries belonging to different ministries would clear the change. GSPC has already used the consideration received from ONGC for partial pre-payment of its term loan, according to GSPC's 2017-18 annual report. The company still holds 10 per cent participating interest in the block as non-operating JV partner.

J N Singh, MD, GSPC, said: "Every right related to the block has been transferred and the deal has been done. If at all some issues are there, it will just be a formality."

Until the PSC is transferred, the proceeds from the block are unlikely to be part of ONGC's books, according to industry experts. An ONGC executive, however, refused to comment on this.