Onida's devil ad campaign is my favourite: Harish Bijoor Consults founder

Which is your favourite campaign and why? My favourite campaign to date is the Onida television campaign with the little devil, which had the tagline, “Neighbour's envy, Owner’s Pride”. Even today, if you are to just say that tagline, you will get a whole generation of folks brighten up to the brand Onida. The campaign was brilliant for many reasons.

The first was the fact that the tagline was totally woven into the product offering. Most brands today find it tough to do that, and force-fit imageries. Not Onida. Onida was a sleek-looking television set in that era ...