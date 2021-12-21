Online used cars seller Spinny finishes ESOP buyback worth $12 mn

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Spinny enters unicorn club with $283 mn fundraise at $1.8 bn valuation
TVS Automobile Solutions may partner used-car companies; plans expansion
Balrampur Chini Mills soars 8%, hits record high on share buyback plan
Star Cement falls 6% as stock trades ex-share buyback
-
Spinny, an online used cars seller, has completed an ESOP buyback of $12 million for current and former employees: the first such transaction by the company that turned a unicorn earlier this month.
“The ESOP pool was constituted to ensure that our team members are rewarded for their belief in Spinny’s vision, and relentless hard work that goes in turning vision into reality. Our belief from the beginning is to build an institution that earns trust by providing complete transparency and a standard experience to each of our buyers,” said Niraj Singh, founder and chief executive officer of Spinny.
Spinny raised $283 million in a Series E funding round from new and existing investors earlier this month. The round was led by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, Tiger Global and Avenir Growth.
The round includes a primary capital infusion of $250 million and a secondary sale of $33 million by angels and seed-stage investors. Spinny has raised more than $530 million in and the latest funding round valued it at around $1.8 billion.
The company said the gross merchandise value (GMV) on its platform in CY 2021 has grown 5X compared to last year to $300 million and it expects to hit $1 billion in GMV next year. The company sold around 3,500 used cars on its platform in November and expects to close the calendar year at sales of 85,000-90,000 units.
Founded in 2016, Spinny has 23 car hubs that operate across 15 cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The used car marketplace aims to expand to 25 cities by the middle of next year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU