Open to acquisitions in renewable if valuations are right: JSW Energy Jt MD

JSW Energy, which is betting big on green energy, proposes to increase its renewable energy capacity from around 32 per cent now to 55 per cent in the next two years, Prashant Jain, joint managing director and CEO of the company, said in a conversation with Viveat Susan Pinto. The company's thermal-based capacity, which is 68 per cent of its total installed capacity currently, will fall to 45 per cent in the same period.

Jain highlights the building blocks the company is putting in place to achieve this target. What makes you bet on the renewable energy sector even as 70-75 per ...