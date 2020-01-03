Operating profitability the Achilles' heel for GIC; stock rises 8%

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) stock surged 8 per cent to close at Rs 245.25 on Thursday. However, it has still shed 7.5 per cent in one month and is trading much below its listing price of Rs 400. A weak performance during H1FY20, with the combined ratio worsening to over 111 per cent, had made investors jittery.

GIC — the only Indian and listed reinsurance player — with domestic market share of 87 per cent, is expected to fare better in H2FY20. Bringing down its combined ratio to below 100 per cent will, however, be tough. Combined ratio is a profitability ...