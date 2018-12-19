Oppo calls on India's bond mkt, raises money by non-convertible debentures

Unless you are living under a rock, you must have noticed the marketing blitzkrieg launched by popular Chinese handsets brand Oppo in India. The local subsidiary of the Dongguan-headquartered firm is spending billions of rupees on sponsoring the national cricket team to capture the attention of consumers.

At first, everyone was excited about a Chinese company spending heavily in India. But a closer look into the source of funding reveals that Oppo is largely banking on money raised locally to fund its expenses. Oppo Mobiles India, the Indian arm of China’s Oppo Electronics ...