Option to remain a large NBFC 'very much on the table': HDFC group CEO

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 times may usher in new opportunities for banking sector: RBI
NPA estimates: Street's optimism at odds with the RBI's pessimism
Banking system has to be liberated from risk aversion mode, says RBI
RBI to introduce digital payment security control directions: Governor Das
Explained: How to solve the financial sector's capital shortfall
-
India’s largest mortgage financier may remain a shadow lender, despite a central bank proposal for large non-banking finance firms to become full-fledged banks.
“In terms of remaining a large non-banking finance company, that option is very very much on the table,” Housing Development Finance Corp. Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Keki Mistry, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “We will obviously have to look at the regulations and then take a call. We are very comfortable, we stand the way we are and we believe we would.”
In November, a Reserve Bank of India panel recommended that large shadow lenders may be considered for conversion into banks after 10 years of operations, as authorities continue to nurse the sector that’s going through a prolonged cash crunch.
In recent years, shadow lenders have become a key source of last-mile credit for consumers who typically don’t qualify to borrow from traditional banks. However, a prolonged credit market seizure that started in 2018 with the collapse of an infrastructure financier and ensuing soured debt concerns hasn’t abated so far.
The RBI is expected to publish its final regulations on the conversion of shadow banks in the next few weeks after collecting feedback on the draft rules.
Mistry said he was confident that bounce back in demand for home loans would continue, following the strong revival seen in the last four months.
“People have taken the pandemic in their stride,” he said. “Business is back to normal, growth is back to normal. From September onwards, growth has picked up.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU