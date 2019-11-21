JUST IN
Oracle India's FY19 revenue exceeds Rs 10,000 cr, net up 8% at Rs 540 cr

Oracle, which provides a range of technology-led services to various enterprises and government bodies, competes with the likes of IBM, Microsoft and Google in India.

BS Reporter  |  Bengaluru 

US tech giant Oracle Corp
Photo: Reuters

Technology major Oracle's Indian unit crossed the Rs 10,000-crore revenue mark in 2018-19. It posted a 10.6 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 10,993.10 crore, compared with Rs 9,941.20 crore the previous financial year, data from business intelligence platform Tofler showed.

The software company’s net profit for the financial year stood at Rs 540.20 crore, an increase of 8 per cent over 2017-18. Its net margin, at 4.91 per cent, declined from 5.03 per cent a year earlier.

For the financial year ended March 2019, IBM India had reported a net profit of Rs 2,426.40 crore on a revenue of Rs 26,542 crore, which was 2.85 per cent lower than the previous year.
First Published: Thu, November 21 2019. 21:58 IST

