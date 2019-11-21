Oracle India's FY19 revenue exceeds Rs 10,000 cr, net up 8% at Rs 540 cr

-
ALSO READ
Sequoia India leads $15 million round in HR-tech startup Darwinbox
Digital transformation is not just another project for us: Oracle's Gaonkar
Software, energy, realty at bottom of list in new company formation
Slowing spend by telcos drags IBM India earnings; FY19 net down 12%
STPI's 28 new centres of excellence to spur exports, meet domestic demand
-
Technology major Oracle's Indian unit crossed the Rs 10,000-crore revenue mark in 2018-19. It posted a 10.6 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 10,993.10 crore, compared with Rs 9,941.20 crore the previous financial year, data from business intelligence platform Tofler showed.
The software company’s net profit for the financial year stood at Rs 540.20 crore, an increase of 8 per cent over 2017-18. Its net margin, at 4.91 per cent, declined from 5.03 per cent a year earlier.
Oracle, which provides a range of technology-led services to various enterprises and government bodies, competes with the likes of IBM, Microsoft and Google in India.
For the financial year ended March 2019, IBM India had reported a net profit of Rs 2,426.40 crore on a revenue of Rs 26,542 crore, which was 2.85 per cent lower than the previous year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU