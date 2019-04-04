JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

IL&FS financial arm's GNPAs touch 90% in Dec against 5% in Mar 2018: Board
Business Standard

Orchid India invests $2.6 million in WedMeGood online wedding platform

The fund was an early investor in unicorns such as C-trip and Autohome, and has also invested in the Chinese online wedding platform Hunliji.

BS Reporter 

States' issuance of discom bonds has also worried the FPI, and they see it as a potential stress

WedMeGood, an online wedding platform, has received $2.6 million in Series-A funding from Orchid India. The latter is a part of a top investment fund which invests mainly in China.

The fund was an early investor in unicorns such as C-trip and Autohome, and has also invested in the Chinese online wedding platform Hunliji. Manoj Thakur, managing partner of Hornbill Capital, and the advisor to Orchid India, sees great synergies and learnings from the investment. ‘‘We believe WedMeGood has the best content and ideas that will inspire to-be brides and grooms to have their dream wedding. It offers an effective platform for wedding service providers to showcase their offerings.

The team of Anand and Mehak bring the right balance of business acumen and creative talent. We are impressed with the excellent platform they have built and are excited to be a partner.”

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 03:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU