Orchid India invests $2.6 million in WedMeGood online wedding platform

WedMeGood, an online wedding platform, has received $2.6 million in Series-A funding from The latter is a part of a top investment fund which invests mainly in China.

The fund was an early investor in unicorns such as C-trip and Autohome, and has also invested in the Chinese online Hunliji. Manoj Thakur, managing partner of Hornbill Capital, and the advisor to Orchid India, sees great synergies and learnings from the investment. ‘‘We believe has the best content and ideas that will inspire to-be brides and grooms to have their dream wedding. It offers an effective platform for wedding service providers to showcase their offerings.

The team of Anand and Mehak bring the right balance of business acumen and creative talent. We are impressed with the excellent platform they have built and are excited to be a partner.”



