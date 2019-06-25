Organic, natural and eco-friendly beauty brands face the trust test

The beauty business in India has seen a big shift in recent years. From being a largely unorganised sector, it now has a profusion of brands, multiple start-ups and a unicorn in the beauty marketplace, Nykaa.

But buried in the boom is a trend that could chip away at much of its gains; the widespread use of labels such as ‘organic,’ ‘natural’ and ‘eco-friendly’ as brands seek a premium value, has led to spurious claims and increasing customer wariness. How do brands win and build trust in such a marketplace? The demand for organic products (and other ...