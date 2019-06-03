Our innovation is focused on capturing newer demands: Capgemini Group CTO

French information technology (IT) services major Capgemini has laser-sharp focus on the services side of business, while all its tech innovations are aimed at improving client delivery. In an interview, Capgemini Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the Group Executive Council PATRICK NICOLET tells Debasis Mohapatra and Bibhu Ranjan Mishra that the firm looks at innovations to grow the business.

Unlike Indian IT firms, he does not want to get into product and platform business. This will help it remain product-agnostic and bring in the best of the breed solutions to clients. ...