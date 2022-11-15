Trying to lock in vendors who don't want to buy from China: Biocon CEO & MD

Biocon’s generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business clocked 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2FY23. Generics account for roughly 26 per cent of the company’s consolidated turnover. Siddharth Mittal, CEO & MD, Biocon, in an interview with Sohini Das, elaborates on his plans to grow this business further. Edited excerpts.