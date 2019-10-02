Output moderation may come from large players: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao

Demand for steel is slowing down, prices are at a 10-month low and the threat of a wider trade pact is looming large. Against this backdrop, JSW Steel’s joint managing director and group chief financial officer (CFO), Seshagiri Rao, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that India needs a cautious approach.

Edited excerpts: What would be the impact of including steel in RCEP negotiations? The experience that we have as a country with FTAs is not so encouraging. So, we should be cautious when we are proposing to sign the RCEP. The trade deficit when we signed the FTA with Asean, Korea and Japan ...