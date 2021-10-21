Over 82% Indian employers want vaccination to be made mandatory: Survey

According to the latest survey by leading job site Indeed, Covid vaccination has emerged as a top hiring trend, with 82 per cent of agreeing to make vaccination mandatory in the workplace.

Around two-thirds, or 70 per cent of employers, surveyed would either not allow employees who refuse to get vaccinated to step into the workplace or ask them to quit the organisation.

"Vaccination has emerged as a top hiring trend. Some businesses are either making it mandatory or heavily encouraging vaccination among their new hires. But, the common trend across employees and is that a majority of both are in favour of hybrid work models as compared with either going to work every day or working from home every day. The future of work is definitely hybrid," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed.

Indeed's study data revealed that 52 per cent and 61 per cent employees are in favour of hybrid work models.

The study by Indeed also showed that 94 per cent employers and 87 per cent respondents want people coming in to work to be vaccinated with at least a single dose.

Employees and employers also agreed on transparency. Nearly half of all employees leave the matter of vaccine transparency in the hands of their employers. While 87 per cent of all respondents believe entry to the workplace should be for people who are vaccinated at least once, 43 per cent believe that people coming into the workplace need not carry vaccination certificates and 41 per cent think they need not know the vaccination status of other employees.

This is probably because they are aware that their employer may not allow employees who aren’t vaccinated to enter the workplace.

According to Indeed, the strong support for vaccinations indicates a desire to leave behind a pandemic that has taken an economic, physical and emotional toll on employees. Close to half of all workers (59 per cent) surveyed said they had been somewhat and greatly affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a majority of employees (91 per cent) want their employers to incentivize them to get vaccinated. However, half of all employers (51 per cent) do not wish to sweeten the deal and incentivize employees for getting vaccinated.