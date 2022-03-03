Oyo appoints former PayU exec Prakash Padariya as cyber security head

-
ALSO READ
Oyo IPO: Delhi HC rejects Zostel's petition for stake in firm
Zostel asks Sebi to reject and suspend Oyo's $1.2-billion IPO
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Zostel seeking an injunction to restrain OYO, hearing tomorrow
Faceless assessment: Taxpayers seek redress from courts over thorny issues
-
Online hotel aggregator Oyo has announced the appointment of Prakash Padariya as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for IT and security teams. In his role Oyo, Padariya will helm a security strategy for the company’s systems globally, including regions such as India, SEA, Europe, US and the UK.
He will be also responsible for leveraging technologies such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence to enhance cyber security functions from the ground up.
Padariya’s last stint was in the Netherlands headquarters of online payment solutions provider PayU, where he was in a similar role. He has more than 19 years of experience across geographies with extensive expertise in corporate security consulting, cyber security, cyber warfare, vulnerability assessment, among others.
Besides PayU, he has worked in senior management roles across Fortune 100 MNCs like GE, Royal Bank of Scotland, IBM, Target Corporation and Accenture. At Oyo, he will directly report to Ankit Mathuria, the company’s Chief Technology Officer.
"I am super excited to join OYO at this stage where all of travel is transforming and resurging post Covid-19. I am honoured to be a part of this team and can’t wait to start developing solutions to enhance the maturity of all of Oyo’s products to the next level of security and privacy,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU