OYO Hotels not our rival as of now, says Accor Hotels India COO

Accor Hotels, Europe’s largest hospitality group that forayed into India a decade back, does not consider OYO Hotels as its immediate rival considering the differentiated positioning the two have in terms of price and business model.

It is, however, fully cognizant of the OYO’s growth and expansion plans. Jean-Michel Cassè, chief operating officer, India and South Asia of Accor Hotels, said he won’t be surprised if the French major finds the six-year-old homegrown brand snapping at its heal very soon and coming close to Accor’s core business. “I ...