OYO now plans big play in Indonesia, lines up $100-million investment

OYO, India’s largest hotel chain, plans to invest more than $100 million in Indonesia. The firm is eyeing a major takeover of the southeast Asian hospitality market. This would be the third-biggest country the hospitality chain plans to enter after India and China.

Within three months of its foray into Indonesia, the Ritesh Agarwal-led company has launched the first phase of expansion in 16 cities, and witnessed a 5x growth. It aims to expand to 100 cities by the end of the year. Launched in October 2018, with a string of over 30 exclusive hotels — franchised and operated ...