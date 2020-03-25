OYO offers free stay to medical staff, first responders in the US

OYO Hotels & Homes said Tuesday that it will be offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders in the US, who are helping in the fight against

From Tuesday, medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge.

"All of us at OYO are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices all the medical personnel are making to save lives and stop the spread of Covid-19," said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes. "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this terrible illness."

The Covid-19 disease is caused by the novel which has taken a toll on the entire world, infecting over 400,000 and taking more than 18,000 lives. The US is considered the new epicentre of the spread of the disease, with nearly 55,000 cases and over 700 deaths.

"OYO Hotels are offering free stay to our amazing medical professionals and first responders fighting this virus on the frontlines. These kinds of impactful acts of benevolence are what help keep this Nation and our world #TogetherApart," US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump tweeted on Tuesday night.

Those on the front lines in the medical community in the US can call (+1) 628-213-7020 with the code OYO4FIRSTRESPONDERS to get their reservation for the nearest OYO. With a valid active First Responder identification, OYO Hotels will cover all the costs of their stay.

In India, OYO is reaching out to several States' health departments to understand how it can leverage its network of hotels for providing pay per use or self quarantine facilities for travellers at a reasonable and affordable price.

It is also setting up a central helpline number to ensure it can take requests from people as well as all state governments and relevant authorities as the case may be.

"With regards to heightened precautions for employees, frontline staff and customers, we at OYO Hotels & Homes have been monitoring the Covid-19 situation, and have been taking necessary steps to ensure their health and well being. To ensure social distancing, we have directed our colleagues across all corporate offices to work remotely since March 18 and increased the need for regular hand washing and hygiene checks for staff interfacing with customers and other stakeholders," said an OYO spokesperson.