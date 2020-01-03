P&G in tough spot as focus on revenue growth leads to compromise on profit

The Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare (P&G) stock has sharply outperformed the Nifty FMCG (up 0.3 per cent), clocking a gain of 15 per cent over the past year. The gain was largely on account of the tax cuts announced in September.

On the operating front, however, the key metrics look weak both on the revenue and margin fronts. P&G’s continued focus on growth in the underpenetrated category (feminine hygiene segment) with distribution expansion, advertising spends, and price cuts, among others are expected to keep margins under pressure for now. Analysts at Kotak Institutional ...