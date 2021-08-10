Pace of recovery key trigger for Indian Hotels, firm puts up strong Q1 show

Indian Hotels’s June quarter (Q1FY22) results were better than expectations as the impact of the second wave on operations was lower than what the street had estimated. While sales were 44 per cent lower on a sequential basis, they were up 140 per cent over the year quarter which saw a higher impact of the complete lockdown.

May was the worst impacted and contributed just over a fifth to overall sales while April and June contributed to the rest. Aided by staycations in metros and leisure demand, the company managed to improve the revenue per available room (RevPar) in the ...