Pandemic affected math learning ability of students: Cuemath-Nielsen survey

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the learning ability of one in every four students up to grade-5 and the learning loss appeared to be severe in the case of mathematics, said a survey conducted by along with market research firm AC

The study also highlighted that 44 per cent of parents have reported fear of math as a prominent factor for learning loss. This is one of the reasons why one in every four parents of children from Grade one to Grade three feel additional pressure while teaching their kids. Furthermore, six out of ten parents feel that enhanced classroom teaching methods such as interactive videos, game-based learning, and DIY activities by either schools or EdTech platforms are lucrative solutions to address this learning loss. This finding is supported by the fact that online learning platforms are preferred over offline neighbourhood tuitions by a staggering 150 per cent. Cuemath, an online math-course provider backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc.

The nationwide report put forth the high learning loss amongst children across grades, especially in math. According to the survey, one in every four parents of students up to grade 5 believe learning loss to be severe in math in the past 18 months.

The study was conducted to understand parent perceptions and concerns in their child's learning, measuring their learning gap in learning. Around 1200 samples, split equally across cities and grades, were collected across six metros: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, for Grades from 1 to 12.

Around five out of 10 parents feel that learning loss leads to forgetting basic concepts and the inability to grasp fundamentals between Grade one and Grade five. Four out of ten parents of these kids also feel that important foundational topics such as numbers and operations have become increasingly difficult to grasp for their children. Around one fifth of parents of higher grades feel geometry and mensuration have become difficult to comprehend during covid, indicating a weaker foundational understanding of math.

“With schools shut due to Covid, student progress has fallen sharply during the pandemic. This cumulative loss of learning in children will invariably have a critical impact on their future. Parents’ concerns are valid in such scenarios, and their increased confidence in EdTech platforms for learning Math is very encouraging,” said Manan Khurma, Founder and chief executive officer,