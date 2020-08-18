Covid-19 pandemic puts the bloom on edtech sector as learning goes online

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2020 edition is the most highly anticipated cricketing event compared to the previous seasons due to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Big companies such as Tata Sons and Reliance Jio are eyeing the title sponsorship of IPL, which would be held in the United Arab Emirates, to replace Chinese mobile phone company Vivo this season.

Interestingly, education technology start-ups Unacademy and Byju’s, which compete with each other, have also reportedly joined the fray. This reflects the new levels of ambitions by Indian edtech ...