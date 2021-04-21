Pankaj Gupta quits as Google Pay engineering head to join US crypto firm

-
ALSO READ
Want to send and receive money via WhatsApp Pay? All you need to know
Amazon plans to step up e-payments, financial services in India
Google Pay to give users greater control over financial data, says company
Promote competition
Amazon Pay revenue grew 64% to Rs 1,370 crore, losses increase 61%
-
Pankaj Gupta is leaving Google Pay after leading the company’s engineering in India and Asia-Pacific at a time when it competing with rivals for a share in the financial services market.
“I came in as an Apple fan-boy but leave wowed by the unimaginable reach of Android,” said Gupta, who was senior director of engineering at Google Pay and NBU (next billion users). He will join the US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, an online platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency.
“I have a great sense of pride and gratitude to have been a part of the Tez rocketship aka Google Pay alongside you from zero to nnnM+ users today now sending annually more than $mmm Billion to each other,” he said.
Google Pay competes with players such as Walmart-owned PhonePe, Amazon Pay, and Alibaba-backed Paytm, which are also making significant inroads into the financial services market as well as payments.
An alumnus of Stanford University and IIT-Delhi, Gupta was the founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based Halli Labs that sepcialised in artificial intelligence and machine learning. He joined Google after it acquired Halli Labs in 2017. He headed all engineering in APAC for Google Tez (now called Google Pay India) right from launch. He also headed global engineering across countries for Google Pay Consumer Products.
Caesar Sengupta, Google’s Next Billion Users head, quit the technology giant after nearly 15 years in March this year.
Gupta, who earlier worked as a senior staff data scientist at Twitter, said he had joined Google as a data-hungry machine learning practitioner and is leaving the firm as a data-shy privacy fanatic. “I leave as someone who got the opportunity to go deep into real-time payment systems around the world and the very definition of money,” said Gupta. “I now converse with central banks around the world and co-architected the payment rails of our NUE application.”
“For the next phase of my life after Google, I am thrilled to share that I will be joining Coinbase as VP of Engineering and Site lead for India,” said Gupta. “I’ll be responsible for leading and building the company’s technology hub in India from scratch. I will be hiring across India.”
Approximately 56 million verified users, 7,000 institutions, and 115,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries use Coinbase to easily and securely invest, spend, save, earn and use crypto.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU