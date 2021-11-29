Parag Agrawal joins a long list of Indian origin execs leading tech firms

Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of Twitter, joins many Indian-origin executives who have taken over the top jobs at large technology firms. From Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, to Satya Nadella at Microsoft; Arvind Krishna who heads IBM, to Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, the examples are many.
When the news of Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and ex-CEO broke on Monday night, Twitter was instantly abuzz with people talking about Agrawal, and how little is known of him.
Agrawal, an IIT-Bombay and Stanford University alumnus, joined Twitter ten years ago as a Distinguished Software Engineer, and was elevated to chief technology officer in 2017.
He worked with Microsoft and Yahoo! before his stint with Twitter.
One thing a lot of people pointed out on Twitter was how little Agrawal tweets himself, compared to Dorsey, who is much more vocal on the platform.
“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He’s curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CRO is none deep,” said Dorsey in his email announcing his stepping down, which he tweeted.
He was Twitter’s first Distinguished Engineer due to his work across revenue and consumer engineering, including his impact on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017, Techcrunch reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU