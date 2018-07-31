Parle pushes for a status update, looks to get inside the customer's mind

How does a budget brand leverage its mass following and legacy to extend itself into the premium category? For Parle Products, this question forms the core of its branding and promotion efforts as it looks to take the Parle brand to a growing band of premium consumers.

While a definitive answer is still elusive, Mayank Shah, product category head at Parle Products, believes that the best way to do that is to let the consumer lead the brand and not the other way around. This means a complete overhaul in the branding strategy that the Mumbai-headquartered company, whose flagship ...