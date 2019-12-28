Past decade for entertainment: Scale and diversity were the greatest story

Circa 2010: The story goes that halfway through My Name is Khan, director Karan Johar and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan figured that the tale of an autistic Indian’s quest to meet the US president and tell him “my name is Khan and I am not a terrorist” needed a studio that could reach beyond the diaspora markets. That was a tough ask for most Indian films.

They approached Fox Star, which grabbed the film and put all its muscle behind it. My Name is Khan released across 1,400 cinema screens in 68 countries and was aired on TV screens in 65 – unheard of for an Indian film. ...