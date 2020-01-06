Path still unclear for cement stocks amid subdued pricing, weak demand

Investors have shied away from cement stocks in the past six months due to subdued pricing amid weak demand, and the trend is unlikely to reverse soon. Since July 2019, stocks of major cement companies such as UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja Cements, among others, were down up to 8 per cent in an otherwise bullish market (BSE Sensex was up 4 per cent); even Shree Cement was down by over a per cent.

Though recent ground-check reports by analysts give some hope on cement pricing, sustaining the gains may not be easy. Consider this: while average cement prices in December were ...