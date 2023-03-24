Pathaan has brought our zest back: Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani

The year has started on a great note for India’s largest film studio Yash Raj Films (YRF). The studio, running for over 51 years, has given hits such as Waqt (1965), Daag (1973), Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995), and reported a revenue of Rs 632 crore in FY22. The two years of the pandemic are now forgotten in the afterglow of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer which released on January 25 this year has raked in Rs 1,050 crore in global box office collections, making it the biggest Hindi hit ever. And in this day of streaming, it continues its theatrical run. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Akshaye Widhani, chief executive officer (CEO), YRF, on what this means for the studio and its growth plans. Edited excerpts.