JUST IN
Pathaan has brought our zest back: Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani
There's a huge opportunity for performing credit funds: VAM's Sukumar
'Eyeing 20% growth in Indian market', says Hitachi's Gurmeet Singh
India needs legal system, structure to support arbitration: John Quinn
We want to become No. 1 EV player in India, says Hyundai's Unsoo Kim
Our sourcing from India has grown from 11% to over 23%: Bayer's Santos
Want to become a 360 degree financial services company: Religare's Saluja
We are focused on our users, competitors on us: Ola Electric's Aggarwal
India team an incubator for Kyndryl's apps, data and AI: Nicolas Sekkaki
India was world's No. 1 in handling Covid: Apollo Hospitals founder
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Wardwizard starts operations of in-house lithium-ion battery assembly line
icon-arrow-left
Angel tax another hiccup for Indian startups amid the funding winter
Business Standard

Pathaan has brought our zest back: Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani

'Our primary source of income is film - whether we get it through theatrical, catalogue licensing, music income - it is all film'

Topics
Q&A | Indian Cinema | Bollywood

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar 

Akshaye Widhani
Akshaye Widhani, chief executive officer (CEO), YRF

The year has started on a great note for India’s largest film studio Yash Raj Films (YRF). The studio, running for over 51 years, has given hits such as Waqt (1965), Daag (1973), Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995), and reported a revenue of Rs 632 crore in FY22. The two years of the pandemic are now forgotten in the afterglow of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer which released on January 25 this year has raked in Rs 1,050 crore in global box office collections, making it the biggest Hindi hit ever. And in this day of streaming, it continues its theatrical run. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Akshaye Widhani, chief executive officer (CEO), YRF, on what this means for the studio and its growth plans. Edited excerpts.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Q&A

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 19:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.