Pathaan has brought our zest back: Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani

The year has started on a great note for India’s largest film studio Yash Raj Films (YRF). The studio, running for over 51 years, has given hits such as Waqt (1965), Daag (1973), Kabhi Kabhie (1976) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (1995), and reported a revenue of Rs 632 crore in FY22. The two years of the pandemic are now forgotten in the afterglow of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer which released on January 25 this year has raked in Rs 1,050 crore in global box office collections, making it the biggest Hindi hit ever. And in this day of streaming, it continues its theatrical run. Vanita Kohli-Khandekar spoke to Akshaye Widhani, chief executive officer (CEO), YRF, on what this means for the studio and its growth plans. Edited excerpts.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 19:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU