Pay cuts to deferred financial results, brand Jet has flown into turbulence

What should have been a year of celebrations is fast turning into an existential crisis for the country’s oldest surviving private airline brand. Passengers worry about their safety on board and employees about their next paycheque.

And, as Jet Airways ties itself up in a tangle of violations, from operational and financial irregularities to safety breaches, the brand is taking a hit. The Naresh Goyal-owned-airline in which Etihad Airways owns 24 per cent stake celebrated its silver jubilee in May this year, a rare feat for a private Indian airline. Yet within weeks of the ...