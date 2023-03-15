Around 62% employers intend to hire women in stem roles, says study

-
-
Around 62 per cent Indian organisations are in favour of hiring women in the domain of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in FY23 and FY24, according to a study released on Wednesday.
The ‘Bridging the Skills Gap - Towards an Equal Workplace’ study conducted by NLB Services and NTT DATA also said there is “massive” gender disparity, with around 57 per cent of women saying they face a prominent pay gap in their organisations.
The study is based on a survey of 250 employers.
First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 23:46 IST
