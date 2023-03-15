Around 62% employers intend to hire women in stem roles, says study

Around 62 per cent Indian organisations are in favour of hiring women in the domain of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in FY23 and FY24, according to a study released on Wednesday.



The ‘Bridging the Skills Gap - Towards an Equal Workplace’ study conducted by NLB Services and NTT DATA also said there is “massive” gender disparity, with around 57 per cent of women saying they face a prominent pay gap in their organisations.



The study is based on a survey of 250 employers.

