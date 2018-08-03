Pay gap: Top executives earn 3000 times that of the median employee

At its highest, the gap between median and top executive pay translates into the latter earning 3150.69 rupees for every one rupee earned by his median employee. And this is not a one-off. There are at least seven top executives among listed companies who earn more than a thousand times the compensation of their median employees.

The median employee falls in the middle of the compensation hierarchy. There are an equal number of employees who earn more, and an equal number whose pay is lower. Top executive compensation as a ratio of this individual’s pay provides a measure ...