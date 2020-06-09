JUST IN
PayNearby disburses over Rs 6,000 cr of DBT transactions during Apr-May

PayNearby said it witnessed a 127 per cent rise in customer base during April-May vis-a-vis pre-lockdown months

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

The company's retail network, consists of kirana stores, medical, hardware, telecom shops, among others

Fintech services provider PayNearby on Tuesday said it disbursed over Rs 6,000 crore of DBT through its platform during April-May lockdown period.

The company's retail network, consisting of kirana stores, medical, hardware, telecom shops, among others, facilitated seamless access of direct benefit transfer money to over 2.9 crore customers, said a report by the Press Trust of India.

PayNearby has disbursed DBT of over Rs 6,000 crore through its AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) platform during the nationwide lockdown in the months of April-May, the release said.

PayNearby, a leader in the AePS segment with a market share of over 33 per cent, said it witnessed a 127 per cent rise in customer base during April-May vis-a-vis pre-lockdown months.


First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 19:38 IST

