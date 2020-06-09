PayNearby disburses over Rs 6,000 cr of DBT transactions during Apr-May

Fintech services provider PayNearby on Tuesday said it disbursed over Rs 6,000 crore of DBT through its platform during April-May period.

The company's retail network, consisting of kirana stores, medical, hardware, telecom shops, among others, facilitated seamless access of money to over 2.9 crore customers, said a report by the Press Trust of India.





PayNearby has disbursed DBT of over Rs 6,000 crore through its AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) platform during the nationwide in the months of April-May, the release said.

PayNearby, a leader in the AePS segment with a market share of over 33 per cent, said it witnessed a 127 per cent rise in customer base during April-May vis-a-vis pre- months.



