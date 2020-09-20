Paytm accuses Google of trying to dominate India's digital ecosystem

Indian unicorn has accused of making policies that are over and above the laws of India after the Noida-based startup's app was briefly delisted from the Playstore last week.

The Noida-headquartered company said it had launched a campaign for its users on September 11. However, the company's payments app was delisted on September 18 from Playstore for policy violations without giving it an opportunity to defend itself.

"This was the first time that sent us a notification regarding our and scratch cards campaign. Contrary to accepted practice, we were not given any opportunity to respond to their concerns or put forth our views," added the company in its blog post.

suggested the global tech giant's move as hypocritical as Google, too, regularly runs similar scratch card campaigns in India under its Pay app.

Such moves will be familiar to all Indian internet since they face similar arm-twisting and fear of Google’s dominance over India’s digital ecosystem every day, added.

"Google owns Android which is the operating system on which over 95 per cent of smartphones in India run. Google, as a result, has enormous control over which apps you download through its Play Store policies. It also makes billions of dollars in advertising revenues from the Indian startups that make these apps," the company said.

Google India did not respond to Business Standard's request for a comment till the time of going to print.

Last week, the Alibaba-backed firm found itself in the midst of an unusual controversy when removed the app for allegedly violating its policy on sports betting, only to restore it hours later. However, Paytm’s digital gaming platform, First Games, is still missing from Play Store.

Regarding the controversy of Paytm First Games being promoted through the Paytm app, the company said it had received communication from Google's support team sharing their concerns on three different occasions (August 20, August 28 and Sept 1).

"While we strenuously disagreed with the allegation that we are breaching the policy, we immediately complied with the diktat that barred us from promoting our gaming subsidiary. We wish to make it clear that driving traffic or promoting fantasy sports is not gambling," the company added.