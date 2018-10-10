Paytm Mall sale: Cashback offers, massive discount on Macbook Air, and more

In a massive outpour of discounts on online retail services during the festive season, mall has announced Maha Cashback Sale. The sale will live on the e-commerce website on Tuesday, October 9 and will continue till next Monday, October 15. The website will give deals on mobiles, laptops, and other electronics which will be listed during the sale.

Maha Cashback Sale is also going to feature ‘Golden Hours’, wherein the platform will offer special price drops from 8 am to 12 pm every day. These ‘Golden Hours’ will feature products ranging from electronics, fashion, mobiles, home appliances, consumer electronics, and so on and support them with additional cashback.

Moreover, Mall set aside Rs 5.01 billion for marketing budget during festive sales, Cashback and Gold. Here are some of the discounts the website is offering throughout the sale period:

1. Mobile phones and Laptops: On the consumer electronics front, is be offering flat cashback worth up to Rs. 12,000 on popular smartphone brands, including Apple, Vivo, Samsung, Oppo. Customers will also be able to purchase DSLR cameras from Canon and Nikon at only Rs 19,999. They will also enjoy minimum cashback of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 2,250 on Laptops and Bluetooth speakers respectively. With bank offers, exchange bonus consumers can get additional savings & cashback.

Furthermore, in an exciting bid, the e-commerce website is offering the 128-GB Apple MacBook Air (MRP Rs 77,200) for a price of Rs 48,490. The limited-period offer goes live tonight, October 10 (12:00 AM) and will be available throughout tomorrow (October 11) or till the stocks last.

2. Home Appliances: The website is claiming to reduce sale by 70 per cent on large appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and television sets. Smart TVs will sell for under Rs 20,000, water purifiers will feature up to Rs 10,000 cashback.

3. Apparel, Footwear & Accessories: Paytm mall customers will be able to enjoy up to 80% cashback on leading apparel and footwear brands.



4. Automobile: Apart from heavy discounts on apparels and electronics, the e-commerce website is also offering exciting deals on leading two-wheeler brands including Hero, Suzuki, TVS, and Honda. Customers can enjoy the benefits of up to Rs 8,000 on their orders while availing no-cost EMI scheme.

5. Festive Groceries: Shop festive grocery products for Rs. 999 or more and get flat cashback of up to 50%. Customers can choose from Dry fruits, chocolate gift hampers, and more than 1 lakh grocery products by two thousand brands with free doorstep delivery and free cash on delivery.

Customers also stand a chance to win multiple gifts including 7 Renault Qwid Cars, 10 Samsung LED TVs, 5 Asus laptops, and iPhone XS alongside other items. The platform is further facilitating seamless delivery to more than 20,000 PIN codes and enabling its customers to avail no-cost EMIs with the bank of their choice.