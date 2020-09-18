Paytm missing from Playstore; Google says won't allow gambling

Unicorn payments app and its gaming platform First Games went missing from Google's Playstore on Friday. However, other apps owned by One97 Communications such as Mall and For Business and its wealth management app Paytm Money were available. An alleged violation of Google's gambling policies may be the reason behind the pulldown.

"We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," Google India said in a separate blogpost without mentioning Paytm.





When an app violates these policies, Google will notify the developer of the breach and remove the app from Playstore until the developer brings it into compliance, the blog added. "And in cases where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently."

It is to be noted that Paytm also operates fantasy gaming and animated apps under the Paytm First Games. It had roped in veteran star Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador earlier this week. The company has also earmarked Rs 300 crore in promotion and investment for its fantasy sports this financial year.

Paytm has been reached out for a comment. The copy will be updated after the response.