US imposes restrictions on transactions via WeChat, curbs on TikTok
Paytm returns to Play Store after suspension over violating Google policies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma says suspension was over cashback offer

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Digital payments app Paytm run returned to Google’s Play Store after being yanked off for allegedly violating gambling policies, said the company's founder on Friday.

"We launched a UPI CashBack campaign this morning. Our app got suspended by Google for this,” said Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Twitter.

Google removed the app from its Android store, citing violations of its gambling policy by the fintech unicorn, which is backed by SoftBank, Alibaba and Berkshire Hathaway among others, reported Reuters.

“This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes,” said Alphabet Inc’s Google, in the blog post. “It is a violation of our policies.”

The blog post did not name Paytm, but Google separately confirmed the removal for policy violations.
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 19:40 IST

