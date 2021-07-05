Paytm to file draft prospectus next week for $2.3-bn IPO: Report

-
ALSO READ
Paytm to raise $1.5 bn via primary issue of shares ahead of IPO: Source
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
Paytm NUE licence consortium most diverse: Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files DRHP with Sebi
Paytm Money to offer F&O trading, eyes facilitating turnover of Rs 1.5 trn
-
One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Indian payments firm Paytm, will file a draft prospectus as early as July 12 for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that seeks to raise $2.3 billion, two sources close to the matter said on Monday, Reuters reported.
The money will be raised via sale of new Paytm stock as well as secondary offering of shares at an expected valuation of $24 billion to $25 billion with an option to raise the amount at a later stage if required, the sources said, declining to be named as the matter is not public.
The prospectus will be filed shortly after Paytm's extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders in Delhi on July 12, the sources added.
Paytm declined to comment.
Paytm, which counts China's Alibaba and Japan's SoftBank as backers, is seeking shareholder approval at the EGM to sell up to Rs 12,000 crore ($1.61 billion) in new stock and have an option to retain an over-subscription of up to 1%, Reuters reported previously.
The company has hired JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley , ICICI Securities, Goldman Sachs, Axis Capital, Citi and HDFC Bank for the IPO, the sources said.
Citi and ICICI Sec declined to comment. Other banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 74.3375 Indian rupees)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU