PE firm KKR looks to steady ship, focus on controlling debt structures

A week after he stepped down from the board of the embattled Coffee Day Enterprises or CDEL (which runs Café Coffee Day), Sanjay Nayar, the country head of global heavyweight private equity firm KKR, said the investment firm will now ensure deeper diligence and tighter control on debt structures.

While the focus has been on Gautam Thapar-led CG Power and Café Coffee Day, private equity analysts said that at least half a dozen KKR-financed firms that have defaulted on loans classify as non-performing assets (NPAs) and these include Sintex, JBF Industries, and Kwality ...