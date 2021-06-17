PE major Carlyle to sell 5.1% stake in SBI Cards on Friday

-
ALSO READ
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
USA's Carlyle offloads 4.3% stake in SBI Cards, gets Rs 3,944 crore
SBI Cards net doubles to Rs 175 crore in Q4FY21 on lower provisions
SBI Cards' m-cap surpasses Rs 1-trillion mark as stock hits new high
SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
-
Private equity (PE) major Carlyle plans to offload 5.1 per cent take in SBI Cards and Payment Services on Friday.
A total of 48 million shares of the credit card company will be on offer in the range between Rs 1,002 to Rs 1,041.3 per share--- a discount of 1 per cent and 4.7 per cent to last closing price of Rs 1,051.7.
At the top-end, the share sale is worth Rs 4,998 crore. At the end of March quarter, Carlyle held 11.61 per cent stake in SBI Card. Carlyle couldn't be reached immediately for a comment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU