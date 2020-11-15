Peeved Piramal says will quit race for DHFL over Adani's 11th-hour bid

A last-minute bid by during the Diwali weekend for all of DHFL's assets has angered the group which has threatened to exit the race if Adani’s offer is recognised. Adani, which had earlier bid only for wholesale book, has pipped Oaktree and by bidding higher than both rivals, say bankers.

In the revised bids submitted earlier, had bid Rs 25,000 crore for DHFL’s retail books only while Oaktree had bid Rs 31,000 crore for the entire company. Adani had bid around Rs 3,000 crore for the wholesale/slum redevelopment authority books only. But, in a surprise move, Adani decided to bid Rs 250 crore more than Oaktree for the entire company – thus piping both Piramal and Oaktree in the finishing line.

Taken aback, the Piramal group has asked the committee of creditors to disregard Adani's new offer or it will seek appropriate redressal as per the law.

Interestingly, bankers said they are not enthused by the Piramal and Oaktree offers and would prefer a bidder who puts more upfront money on the table.

Both Piramal and Oaktree had offered deferred payments and Rs 12,000 crore in DHFL’s books to the banks. Rest of the funds were to be given to banks after seven years with interest during the interim period.

“Oaktree was offering only around Rs 1,000 crore as an upfront amount from its pocket while the rest was DHFL’s cash only.

The rest of the amount was to be given after a few years. The banks would prefer a buyer who can offer a higher cash component now,” said a banker close to the development. Both Piramal and Oaktree are offering deferred cash which is not liked by the banks who have already made provisions for DHFL’s massive default. The fourth bidder SC Lowy’s offer for wholesale book came with several riders.

Soon after it was sent to bankruptcy court in December last year, DHFL’s creditors had raised claims worth Rs 95,000 crore which included banks, provident fund and fixed depositors.

For the Piramal group, the acquisition of DHFL’s retail book is important as its wholesale book is struggling due to the real estate crisis. "The regular cash flow generated by the DHFL's retail book will help it to balance the books," said a source close to the development.

In February this year, the lenders to the now collapsed housing finance company had sought offers for the company and almost two dozen had shown interest in including Aion Capital, Adani, Hero Fincorp and KKR Credit Advisors, Oaktree, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Warburg Pincus, SSG Capital, Edelweiss, Lone Star, Piramal and Blackstone. Of these, only four offered financial bids.

The bids for the company were also muted due to a forensic audit report by Grant Thornton which revealed a Rs 14,500-crore hole in books.

The report, which has now been submitted to the NCLT, has said there is a Rs 9,320-crore hole in the wholesale book, Rs 1,707 crore loss in SRA book and another Rs 3,000 crore of fund diversion in the retail loan book. The recoverability of these loans is in doubt, the report has said.

DHFL's promoters are currently in judicial custody for fraud and misappropriation of funds from the company.